BRIEF-Dubai Financial Market concludes international investor roadshow in London
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
SANTIAGO Nov 28 Chile's banking regulator head said he was "optimistic" that an agreement could be reached by the Basel Committee on international bank capital rules during a meeting taking place in Santiago this week.
"There is a collaborative spirit...we are optimistic that in these two days an agreement will be achieved," Eric Parrado told reporters at the Moneda Presidential Palace after meeting with the Chilean president and international regulators on Monday.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
* Successfully concluded its international investor roadshow in London
BEIJING, May 21 Jia Yueting will step down as chief executive of Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing but will retain his position as chairman, with the company's finance chief also to be replaced, according to a stock exchange filing on Sunday.