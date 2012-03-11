LONDON, March 11 A pullback by European banks has not significantly hurt asset prices or global lending volumes as Asian and U.S. rivals and assets managers and bond investors have stepped in to take up the slack.

That is the finding of the Bank for International Settlements, which charts cross-border borrowing around the world, although it warns it is unclear if the shortfall will continue to be filled as deleveraging by European lenders goes on.

"There was little evidence that actual or prospective sales lowered asset prices, and overall financing volumes held up for most types of credit," the BIS said in its latest quarterly report, released on Sunday.

"An open question is whether other financial institutions will be able to substitute for European banks as the latter continue to deleverage," it said.

Europe's banks sold assets and cut lending in 2011 and early this year, notably those denominated in dollars, holding higher risk weights, or where market prices had held up, to limit the damage to their strained capital positions.

Deleveraging is part of "a necessary post-crisis adjustment to remove excess capacity and restructure balance sheets," but severe funding strains and sovereign risk last year raised fears of "a precipitous deleveraging process" that could see European bank sell up to 3 trillion euros of assets, the report said.

Having lower leverage and higher capital requirements does benefit banks by reducing their cost of funding, the BIS said in a separate study as part of the report.

This supports the argument that banks should build up bigger capital cushions in good economic times, to be run down when economies sag.

"Our analysis shows that it is cheaper for banks to raise capital during an economic expansion than in a recession," the BIS economists said. "From a prudential viewpoint, this evidence supports the rationale behind the introduction of countercyclical capital buffer requirements, which increase in booms and decline in busts."

Banks in Britain have the lowest average cost of equity, of about 5.5 percent, followed by lenders in Japan, the report said, based on analysis of data for 16 years up to 2009. German banks faced a cost of equity of 15 percent on average, wile U.S. and Canadian banks faced a cost of about 7.5 percent, it said.

The cost of capital has risen since the financial crisis, however, and even UK banks signal their average cost of equity is now 10 percent or more.

The BIS study said bigger, globally important banks also enjoyed a lower cost of capital than smaller rivals, supporting the move by regulators to make big banks hold more capital.