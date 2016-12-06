PARIS Dec 6 Europe's implementation of a bank regulation reform under negotiation by the Basel Committee of supervisors will hinge on the Trump administration abiding by the deal, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France, said during a conference in Paris he was now more confident about reaching an agreement by the beginning of 2017.

"As soon as a deal is reached, it is clear that its future implementation in Europe will depend on whether other major regions abide by it, including the United States and its future administration," he said. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Matthias Blamont; editing by Michel Rose)