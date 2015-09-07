BRIEF-CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 pct passive stake in Cormedix Inc
* CVI Investments Inc reports 6.7 percent passive stake in Cormedix Inc as on April 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pdxeS1) Further company coverage:
ZURICH, Sept 7 The Bank for International Settlements said on Monday its board of directors had elected Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann as its new chairman.
Weidmann will succeed Christian Noyer and his term is for three years commencing on Nov. 1, the BIS said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
WASHINGTON, May 8 Loan officers at U.S. banks reported tightening their lending standards for commercial real estate loans over the last year, the Federal Reserve said on Monday in a report that could heighten concerns about the outlook for commercial real estate.