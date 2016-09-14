VIENNA, Sept 14 Central banks should learn to
live with inflation rates that persistently miss their targets
rather than fuel debt with increasingly aggressive stimulus
policies, a top economist at the Bank for International
Settlements said on Wednesday.
Major central banks across the developed world have pushed
interest rates to zero or below and printed trillions of dollars
to stimulate their economies, driving bond yields to record lows
but failing to significantly boost inflation.
Claudio Borio, head of the monetary and economic department
at the BIS and a long-standing sceptic of ultra-easy policies,
said central banks may need to give themselves more time to
reach their inflation goals because their policies may threaten
long-term economic stability.
"It is quite possible that a financial stability-oriented
monetary policy may require greater tolerance for persistent
deviations of inflation from target," he told a central bankers'
gathering in Vienna.
"Such a policy does not require changing mandates... but it
may require at least refinements in how the mandates are put
into practice, including the horizon for achieving inflation
objectives."
Despite printing over a trillion euros ($1.12 trillion) and
adopting a range of measures to stimulate lending, the European
Central Bank has missed its target of almost 2 percent inflation
for over three years.
A wait-and-see attitude towards more stimulus is also
gaining traction inside the ECB, with board member Sabine
Lautenschlaeger saying on Tuesday the bank should hold off on
fresh moves and give earlier measures time to work.
Borio argued that, at a time when inflation is kept low by
globalisation and technological advances, continued stimulus
risks creating a situation in which debt is difficult or
impossible to repay, or "debt trap".
"A debt trap would threaten and make it hard to raise
interest rates without causing damage to the economy," he said.
"The mix of balance sheet recessions and a stubborn disinflation
process can be toxic."
He cautioned that he did not imply this reflected the
current situation, but argued the hypothesis warranted greater
attention.
($1 = 0.8908 euros)
