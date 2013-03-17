By Eva Kuehnen
| FRANKFURT, March 17
FRANKFURT, March 17 Asset-buying by the Bank of
England and Federal Reserve to soften the blow of the financial
crisis have only had limited impact on inflation expectations,
Bank for International Settlements research showed on Sunday.
Since 2008, the U.S. and British central banks have tried to
revive lending and support economic growth by spending billions
on government and private sector debt.
This has raised some concern that it is destabilising
inflation expectations
But an article by Boris Hofmann and Feng Zhu in the BIS
quarterly report, which represents the views of the authors and
not necessarily those of the BIS, concluded that the central
banks' asset purchase programmes "have probably not been the
main driver".
"While short- and longer-term inflation expectation measures
displayed sizeable upward movements towards pre-crisis levels
during the implementation of asset purchase programmes, the
reaction of inflation swap rates on the days of programme
announcements suggests that central bank asset purchases were
probably not the main driver of these shifts," it said.
The article said it was unclear how other factors, such as
fiscal and other monetary policy measures, changing economic
conditions or market sentiment affected inflation expectations
on the day of the programmes' announcements.
For example, the Fed's and the Bank of England's first
programmes, launched in late 2008 and early 2009 respectively,
had initially a negative effect on one-year rates of inflation
swaps, financial tools that can be used to hedge inflation risk.
BIS economists said this suggested that market participants
at first interpreted these announcements as negative news on the
near-term inflation outlook before registering their stimulating
effects on the economy.
It also may have reflected peculiar movements in inflation
swap markets at times of acute financial and economic stress and
in response to announcements of entirely novel policy measures,
or it could have reflected the effect of other news on the same
day the announcements were made, the economists said.
The programme announcements had economically and
statistically significant positive effects only on medium- and
long-term inflation swap rates in the United States, the
analysis suggested.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)