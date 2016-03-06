(Refiles to remove "embargo" tag, no change to text)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, March 6 Heavy outflows of capital from
China have mainly been a result of the unwinding of carry trades
aimed at benefiting from rising interest rates and an
appreciating yuan, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS)
said on Sunday.
The study in the regular quarterly report by the central
banks' central bank also said that capital flight from the yuan,
also known as renminbi, had tended to be about the repayment of
dollar-denominated debt by Chinese companies rather than
widespread sales of mainland assets.
That might point to a reduction of the pressure that has
forced China to use hundreds of billions its huge foreign
currency reserves to fend off deeper devaluation of the
currency.
The BIS data, taking in the third quarter of 2015 and a
partial reading of the fourth quarter, showed that companies and
rich Chinese individuals exchanged yuan held in offshore
locations such as Hong Kong and Singapore for dollars as they
lost faith in the currency.
Of $175 billion in cross-border capital flows out of China
in the third quarter, $40 billion was because of such reductions
in offshore deposits. Banks in those jurisdictions responded by
drawing down deposits with mainland banks, leading to a total
capital outflow of $80 billion.
With a further $41 billion in net repayment of foreign
currency debts by Chinese companies, both cross-border and
within China, that brings the total of money flowing out in
these three forms to $121 billion, BIS said.
"The combination of reduced offshore renminbi deposits and
Chinese firms' paydown of foreign currency debt reflects the
unwinding of carry trades and explains the downward pressure on
China's currency," said Hyun Song Shin, BIS Economic Adviser and
Head of Research.
"It also shows why the offshore renminbi rate trades at a
discount to the onshore rate during periods of stress."
However, the fourth-quarter numbers and those for the start
of 2016 are likely to prove more important for the investors who
have bet against the yuan since a surprise devaluation last
summer.
People's Bank of China reserves have been falling by about
$100 billion a month since November.
BIS said that Hong Kong Monetary Authority data on
cross-border claims on Chinese non-bank businesses showed an
acceleration of net outflows in October and November and a
faster contraction in onshore net foreign currency loans, by $29
billion.
(Editing by David Goodman)