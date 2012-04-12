ZURICH, April 12 The Basel Committee of global
regulators on Thursday said big global banks on average had
capital in excess of new regulatory benchsmark, in a review of
the implications of the Basel III capital standards.
Average common equity Tier 1 capital ratios of some the
world's largest, international banks was 7.1 percent, compared
to the Basel III minimum requirement of 4.5 percent, the
committee said in a statement. The evaluation is based on data
from the end of June 2011 and uses stricter definitions of
capital and risk-weighted assets.
A total of 212 banks participated in the study, including
103 Group 1 banks, which have Tier 1 capital in excess of 3
billion euros and are internationally active. There were also
109 Group 2 banks, classified as all other banks.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)