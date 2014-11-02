UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
CAIRO Nov 2 Shareholders holding 56 percent of Egyptian snack maker Bisco Misr have agreed to sell their shares to United Arab Emirates-based Abraaj Investment Management, Bisco Misr said.
Abraaj Investment Management, an affiliate of UAE's Abraaj Capital, first made an approach to buy at least a 51 percent of Bisco Misr in July, pending a technical study that is now complete, according to Bisco Misr.
The company, one of Egypt's main producers of biscuits and cakes, said in a statement that the shareholders had agreed to sell provided that the formal offer came within two working days from Thursday. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Maggie Fick; editing by Jane Baird)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.