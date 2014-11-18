CAIRO Nov 18 UAE-based Abraaj Investment
Management has won regulatory clearance for its 850 million
Egyptian pound ($119 million) offer for Bisco Misr,
one of Egypt's main producers of cakes and biscuits.
Abraaj Investment Management, an affiliate of UAE's Abraaj
Capital, the Middle East's largest private equity firm, will
begin buying shares of Bisco Misr on Thursday and aims to
complete its purchases by Dec. 17, Egypt's stock market
regulator said on Tuesday.
Bisco Misr said in a statement it was still possible for
competing offers to be made, thought it had said on Nov. 2 that
shareholders holding 56 percent of the snack maker had agreed to
sell to Abraaj..
The company said in August that Kellogg Co, the
world's biggest breakfast cereal maker, had also made a bid
approach, but it did not say on Tuesday if it expected Kellogg
or any other party to make a formal offer.
Abraaj is offering 73.91 pounds per share in cash,
conditional on receiving acceptances representing at least 51
percent of the target company's equity.
It first made its approach in July, pending "due diligence"
checks on Bisco Misr's finances that were completed earlier this
month.
Dubai-based Abraaj Capital has been pushing to expand in the
Middle East and owns stakes in Egypt's Orascom Construction
, budget carrier Air Arabia and supermarket
chain Spinneys.
(1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound)
