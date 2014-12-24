REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
CAIRO Dec 24 UAE's Abraaj Investment Management is seeking regulatory approval to raise its bid for Egypt's Bisco Misr to 88.09 Egyptian pounds a share, aiming to top a rival bid by Kellogg Co. as the deadline for the takeover of the snackmaker loomed.
Abraaj said in a statement on Wednesday it had submitted a request valuing Bisco Misr at 1.013 billion pounds ($141.68 million) to Egypt's financial regulator, but it was not clear whether it had been accepted.
The bidding war is part of a flurry of mergers and rights issues boosting activity on the Cairo bourse.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Potter)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.