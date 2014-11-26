London finance firm seeks to block Portugal Novo Banco sale
* Aethel move further complicates sale that is already in dispute
CAIRO Nov 26 Kellogg Co, the world's biggest breakfast cereal maker, has offered to buy Egyptian cake and biscuit maker Bisco Misr for a total of $127.06 million, the regulator said in a statement.
The offer from the U.S. cereal and snack maker at 79 Egyptian pounds ($11) per share is above the 73 pounds per share offered earlier this month by the UAE's Abraaj Investment Management.
The regulator said in a separate statement that Abraaj's attempt to raise its tender offer price this week had been received after Kellogg's initial offer, requiring it to offer a price two percent above Kellogg's if it wishes to counter bid. ($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin)
LONDON, April 20 Taxi app Uber could face an increase in operator licence fees in London under proposed changes by the city's transport authority, the latest in a series of moves by regulators to rein in a firm that has disrupted the traditional taxi industry.