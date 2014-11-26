(Adds Abraaj counter offer)
By Ehab Farouk
CAIRO Nov 26 The battle for control of Egyptian
cake and biscuit maker Bisco Misr intensified on
Wednesday as Abraaj Investment Management raised its initial bid
to trump a rival offer from Kellogg Co.
UAE-based Abraaj, the Middle East's largest private equity
firm, raised its offer to 80.58 Egyptian pounds ($11.27) per
share, exactly two percent above a bid of 79 pounds on Tuesday
from Kellogg, the world's biggest breakfast cereal maker.
The bidding war is part of flurry of mergers and rights
issues boosting activity on the Cairo bourse, an exchange which
has struggled to revive investor confidence during the political
and economic turmoil that followed the Arab Spring uprisings.
Egypt's government this year launched a raft of long-delayed
reforms aimed at luring back foreign investors and shoring up
growth while cutting a ballooning deficit.
The competing bids from Kellogg and Abraaj are the latest
sign foreign investors could be returning to the market.
Food is seen as a fast-growing sector in the most populous
Arab nation of 86 million people and Bisco Misr is a well-known
brand with three baking facilities in Cairo and Alexandria.
Abraaj, which has about $7.5 billion of assets under
management, typically invests in high-growth sectors in emerging
markets. It first approached Bisco Misr in July and made a
formal offer of 73.91 pounds in November.
While shareholders with 56 percent of Bisco Misr agreed to
sell to Abraaj, Kellogg's bid forced the private equity firm to
return with a higher offer.
Egypt's regulator had instructed Abraaj to offer a new price
at least two percent above Kellogg's if it wished to make a
counter bid. Abraaj's latest offer of $129.6 million represents
an increase of exactly two percent on Kellogg's bid.
The offers from Kellogg and Abraaj are for 100 percent of
Bisco Misr, and both have said they would accept no less than a
51 percent controlling stake. Abraaj started buying shares on
November 21 and Kellogg said it would begin on Thursday.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
