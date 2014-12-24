REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
CAIRO Dec 24 Kellogg Co. has raised its bid for Egypt's Bisco Misr to 89.86 Egyptian pounds ($12.57) per share, topping a rival offer by the UAE's Abraaj, the head of Egypt's financial regulator said on Wednesday.
Sherif Samy told Reuters by phone the bidding period would be extended by five days with each new offer, until sixty days after the first offer, when sealed bids would be requested.
The bidding war is part of a flurry of mergers and rights issues boosting activity on the Cairo bourse.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Editing by Mark Potter)
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.