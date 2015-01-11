CAIRO Jan 11 Shareholders controlling 86
percent of shares in Egyptian biscuitmaker Bisco Misr agreed to
sell their shares to U.S. firm Kellogg for a total of $125
million by the time bidding ended on Sunday, the Egyptian stock
exchange said.
U.S. Kellogg became the only suitor for the biscuit company
when private equity firm Abraaj said on Dec. 31 that it would
withdraw from a bidding war that drove up the offer price by
over 20 percent.
By last week, Kellogg had secured the support of
shareholders controlling nearly 60 percent of Bisco Misr's
shares, but the group has said that it was willing to buy 100
percent.
A recent flurry of mergers and rights issues has boosted
activity on the Cairo bourse, which struggled to revive investor
confidence in the turmoil that has followed the 2011 Arab Spring
uprising.
Though relatively small, the acquisition suggests growing
international interest in the Egyptian market.
"The Bisco Misr deal will not be the last in Egypt's food
sector ... We see more acquisitions in the coming period to take
advantage of strong domestic demand in Egypt," said Mohsen Adel
of Pioneers Investment Management.
Food is seen as a fast-growing sector in the most populous
Arab nation of 90 million people and Bisco is a well-known brand
with three baking facilities in Cairo Misr and Alexandria.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
