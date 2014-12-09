(Adds context)
CAIRO Dec 9 Egypt's financial regulator on
Thursday extended the offer period for UAE's Abraaj Investment
Management for Egyptian cake and biscuit maker Bisco Misr
to December 24 to match the period of rival bidder
Kellogg Co.
Kellogg, the world's biggest breakfast cereal maker, has
twice topped Abraaj's bids. Kellogg is now offering 82.2
Egyptian pounds ($11.50) per share compared with Abraaj's bid of
80.58 pounds ($11.27).
The bidding war is part of a flurry of mergers and rights
issues on the Cairo bourse, an exchange which has struggled to
revive investor confidence during the political and economic
turmoil that followed popular uprisings in 2011.
Egypt's government this year launched a raft of reforms
aimed at luring back foreign investors and shoring up growth
while cutting a ballooning deficit.
The competing offers from Kellogg and Abraaj are the latest
sign foreign investors are returning to the market.
Food is seen as a fast-growing sector in the most populous
Arab nation of 87 million people and Bisco Misr is a well-known
brand with three baking facilities in Cairo and Alexandria.
Abraaj, which has about $7.5 billion of assets under
management, typically invests in high-growth sectors in emerging
markets.
While shareholders with 56 percent of Bisco Misr agreed to
sell to Abraaj, Kellogg's bids have forced the
private equity firm to return with higher offers and then a
request to extend its bidding period which would otherwise have
ended on December 17.
Abraaj declined to comment on the decision, and officials
from Kellogg were not immediately available to comment.
($1 = 7.1500 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ali Abdellaty and Stephen Kalin, editing by
Louise Heavens)