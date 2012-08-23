BISSAU Aug 23 Guinea-Bissau's transitional
government said it will renegotiate a deal with Angola Bauxite
as the current agreement, signed by a government ousted in an
April coup, is unfair.
Angola Bauxite, part-owned by the Angolan state, first
signed a $500 million plan to build a mine and deepwater port in
Guinea-Bissau in 2007 to handle bauxite, the ore from which
aluminium is made. Progress has been slow due to political
uncertainty.
A coup in April derailed elections that former prime
minister Carlos Gomes Junior looked set to win. An interim
administration has since been put in place in the West African
country, despite calls by some nations that the former
government should be reinstated.
"The agreement signed in 2007 by the government of Carlos
Gomes Junior is not fair .. As a result, the terms of the
agreement must be reviewed," government spokesman Fernando Vaz
said on Thursday after a meeting with an Angola Bauxite
delegation.
"The transitional government will not accept that Bissau
receives 10 percent (of revenues) while Angola Bauxite takes 90
percent," Vaz added.
An official at Angola Bauxite, which had sent a delegation
to Bissau to discuss restarting the project, was not immediately
available for comment.
Just before the coup, officials said that the project had
stalled, with little work completed since the official
inauguration in July 2011, due to political instability and a
delayed environmental impact study.
The project is due to create a deepwater port at Buba with a
capacity of three 70-tonne vessels simultaneously, and a
3-million tonne per year mine in Boe, 240 km (149 miles)
southwest of Bissau.
(Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Richard Valdmanis and Anthony Barker)