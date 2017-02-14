ABIDJAN Feb 14 Guinea Bissau will issue a one-year, 13 billion CFA franc ($20.85 million) bond with multiple interest rates on Feb. 22, West Africa's debt planning agency AUT said on Tuesday.

The bond will be sold in units of 1 million CFA francs to investors across the eight-nation CFA franc zone. ($1 = 625.2800 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier)