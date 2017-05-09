BISSAU May 9 Guinea Bissau President Jose Mario
Vaz has ordered a halt to cashew sales just a few weeks into the
season amid signs the nuts are being smuggled out via
neighbouring Senegal.
Cashews make up around 80 percent of all export revenues
from the small West African country and secret cross-border
sales means the historically unstable country misses out on
export taxes.
"I am calling on producers to suspend the sale of cashew
nuts until further notice," Vaz said late on Monday.
He said that farmers in Guinea-Bissau were receiving around
500-600 CFA Francs ($1.00) per kilogramme while the nuts were
being sold at around 1500 CFA Francs ($2.51) in southern
Senegal.
Guinea-Bissau, the world's fifth-largest cashew exporter,
reported high exports of around 200,000 tonnes last year. The
season runs from April through to September.
($1 = 597.5800 CFA francs)
(Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Writing by Emma Farge; editing by
Susan Thomas)