* Tiny West African state a hub for cocaine trafficking
* Election marks chance for stability, but could go wrong
* Opposition figure says can't accept ruling party win
(Updates with polls closing, counting starting)
By Richard Valdmanis and Alberto Dabo
BISSAU, March 18 Guinea Bissau held a peaceful
vote for a new president on Sunday in an election meant to steer
the coup-prone West African state towards stability, but which
could instead prolong its history of turmoil if the results are
contested.
International partners are keen to see the tiny nation,
whose president died in January after a long illness, clamp down
on rampant drugs trafficking that has made it the main African
transit point for South American cocaine bound for Europe.
"Guinea Bissau needs a new leader, one who can bring the
country forward, who has the ability to restore peace, stability
and unity," said Maria Evarista Sousa, 55, after voting in a
dusty suburb of the capital Bissau.
The vote will be seen as the latest test for democracy in a
region that has seen a recent flurry of troubled elections,
including Ivory Coast's in 2010 that sparked a civil war, and
Senegal's, which triggered deadly street violence. Senegal is
holding a second-round run-off on March 25.
In Guinea Bissau, former prime minister and ruling party
candidate Carlos Gomes Junior is up against main rivals Manuel
Sherifo Nhamadjo, who dropped out of the ruling party to run as
an independent, and Kumba Yala, an ex-president who shares the
Balanta ethnicity with a quarter of the population and most of
the army.
The leading candidates have promised to make fighting drugs
a priority, but observers say doing so will require more foreign
aid as well as alliances with a military believed by many to be
complicit in the drugs trade.
An estimated 800-1,000 kg of cocaine are flown into Guinea
Bissau every night, according to a leaked 2009 U.S. diplomatic
cable, along with an unknown amount ferried by sea into the maze
of mangrove-lined islands that make up much of its coast.
Election observers said voting appeared to pass off smoothly
in the country of 1.6 million people and that counting was well
underway. The national electoral commission has 10 days to
publicise the poll's results, but could start posting partial
figures sooner.
The result may prove contentious, however: opposition
politicians have already accused Gomes Junior of undermining the
fairness of the poll after his government refused to update a
voter register from 2008, leaving more than 100,000 people off
the list.
"We will never accept the fabrication of results," candidate
Yala said at his home in Bissau, a sleepy city of crumbling
buildings near a river that drains into the Atlantic. He said he
would seek to have the results annulled if Gomes Junior wins.
Any dispute over the election outcome could raise chances of
the military stepping in, as it has done repeatedly since the
country's independence from Portugal in 1974, with coups,
arrests and political assassinations.
Whoever wins will have a huge task to develop the country,
whose main official export is cashew nuts.
An ordinary Bissau Guinean lives on less than $2 a day. A
combination of military meddling and health problems has
prevented any president from serving a full term since
multi-party politics began in 1994.
SPLIT VOTE
Gomes Junior, a former banker reputed to be Bissau's richest
man, served for years as prime minister under presidents Joao
Bernardo Vieira, assassinated in 2009, and Malam Bacai Sanha,
who died in Paris in January after a long illness.
"I believe I will win in the first round," he said after
casting his ballot alongside his family at an open-air voting
station in the centre of Bissau, as a couple of dozen supporters
chanted "victory".
Known locally as Cadogo - an abbreviation of his father's
name, Carlos Domingos Gomes - he has won tacit international
support during his time in office for economic reforms and
speaking out against drug smuggling.
The Paris Club cancelled $283 million in debt last May, the
IMF has provided a line of credit, and Angola has contributed
money and troops for army reform while also planning a bauxite
mining and port construction project.
But his rivals say he has been weakened by a split in the
ruling PAIGC party over his candidacy - which has become
controversial because of the turmoil and increased drug running
that accompanied his time in government.
Manuel Sherifo Nhamadjo, an influential member of the party
forged during Guinea Bissau's struggle for independence, dropped
out to run against Gomes Junior as an independent in a move that
could split the traditional PAIGC vote.
"We must work to establish peace in Guinea Bissau so that we
can develop the country," Nhamadjo said on Sunday, after voting
in the shade of a cashew tree on the city's outskirts.
Results are expected within a week. If no candidate wins an
outright majority, a run-off will probably be held in April.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Andrew Osborn)