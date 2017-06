ADDIS ABABA, April 17 The African Union said on Tuesday it had suspended Guinea Bissau's membership after a coup last week by the west African state's military chiefs.

"The (African Union's) Peace and Security Council decides to suspend with immediate effect Guinea Bissau from all activities ... until restoration of constitutional order," Ramtane Lamamra said following a meeting in the bloc's headquarters in the Ethiopian capital. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by David Clarke)