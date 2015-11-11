BISSAU Nov 11 Toronto-listed Canadian miner GB
Minerals said on Wednesday it has completed a
feasibility study for a $200 million phosphates project in
Guinea-Bissau that will start producing in 2018.
A two-month power vacuum in the coup-prone West African
country delayed progress on several major deals and aid projects
but a new government was installed in October. The start date is
slightly later than the originally planned late 2017.
Delio Darsamo, country manager for GB Minerals, said on
Wednesday that the Farim mine project has a 25-year timeframe
for producing phosphates used to make fertilisers. Production is
expected to be around 1 million tonnes annually.
