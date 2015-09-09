Guinea-Bissau's President Jose Mario Vaz arrives to speak with journalists after a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Anibal Cavaco Silva (not pictured) at Belem presidential palace in Lisbon June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/Files

BISSAU Guinea Bissau's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that the decision of President Jose Mario Vaz to appoint a new prime minister by presidential decree amid a political row violated the West African nation's constitution.

Vaz's dismissal of former prime minister Domingos Simoes Pereira last month was rejected by many in the ruling PAIGC party to which both men belong. The president later named Baciro Dja as new premier and a cabinet was appointed this week, though the court's ruling now calls into question its legitimacy.

"The plenary session of the Supreme Court of Justice declares unconstitutional, notably by its form, the presidential decree," the court said in a declaration distributed to journalists.

The court's decision will likely deepen a simmering political crisis centred on a dispute between Vaz and Pereira that was fed by confusion over the overlapping duties in Guinea Bissau's semi-presidential system.

Observers and Guinea Bissau's international partners fear the row could lead to renewed instability in the former Portuguese colony which suffered nine coups or attempted coups since 1980.

