BRAZIL'S OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS INJUNCTION BLOCKING CARCARA PROSPECT SALE WAS OVERTURNED
BISSAU Aug 14 Guinea Bissau President Jose Mario Vaz opened talks with the country's main political parties on Friday to form a new government, after he fired the previous cabinet in a power struggle with the prime minister.
Vaz dismissed Prime Minister Domingos Simoes Pereira on Wednesday in a row caused partly by overlapping duties in Guinea Bissau's semi-presidential system. But the ruling PAIGC party, to which both men belong, said on Thursday it would name Pereira to lead the new government - a move Vaz is expected to block.
The United Nations, which has a mandate to promote peace and strengthen democracy in Guinea Bissau, says the country is now experiencing a "political crisis".
A former Portuguese colony, Guinea Bissau, has a long history of instability, suffering nine coups or attempted coups since 1980. In recent years it has become a major transit point for cocaine smuggled from South America to Europe.
Pereira, popular with Western donors, helped secure more than 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in financing at a March conference to help stimulate the economy after a 2014 election. But Portugal has said political uncertainty could endanger the much-needed assistance. ($1 = 0.8967 euros) (Reporting by Amatijane Cande; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier, Larry King)
May 2 First Solar Inc, the largest U.S. solar equipment manufacturer, posted a surprise profit, helped by the sale of the Moapa project and cost-cutting.