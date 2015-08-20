(Adds details, background, Pereira comment)
BISSAU Aug 20 Guinea-Bissau President Jose
Mario Vaz named a new prime minister on Thursday in a bid to end
a power vacuum after he dismissed the previous premier Domingos
Simoes Pereira last week, according to a decree read on state
radio.
The appointment of Baciro Dja, formerly minister of
presidential affairs, was condemned by some members of the
ruling PAIGC who called for a public protest in the coastal
capital of the small West African country.
Pereira remains head of the PAIGC, a role which would
ordinarily also grant him the title of prime minister.
However, tensions have grown between the president and his
former political rival Pereira, fed by overlapping duties in
Guinea-Bissau's semi-presidential system.
"The leadership of the party is now holding a meeting and we
will make an announcement at the end," Pereira told Reuters by
telephone.
The former Portuguese colony has a long history of political
instability and has suffered nine coups or attempted coups since
1980, the most recent of which took place in 2012. Elections
last year returned the country to democratic rule and unfroze
international aid.
Drug traffickers have taken advantage of the chaos and used
the country as a transit point for smuggling cocaine between
South America and Europe.
