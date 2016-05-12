(Adds atmosphere on the streets, details)
BISSAU May 12 Guinea-Bissau's President Jose
Mario Vaz sacked Prime Minister Carlos Correia and dissolved his
government on Thursday, in a move that threatened to deepen
political turmoil in the tiny West African nation.
Correia was appointed prime minister in October - becoming
the third person in the post in the span of three months - in
an attempt to end a crisis sparked by a row within the ruling
PAIGC party.
His dismissal by Vaz now threatens to bring renewed
instability.
"Carlos Correia's government is incapable of managing the
crisis and creating better political and institutional
conditions for (the government's) full function," Vaz said in an
address at the presidency.
He called for consultations among political parties to
select a prime minister charged with forming a new government.
There was no immediate comment from Correia or his allies.
The streets of the capital Bissau remained calm, but security
forces were deployed at buildings housing state institutions.
Guinea-Bissau has not seen a democratically elected leader
serve a full term since independence from Portugal in 1974.
It has had nine coups or attempted coups since 1980, and the
turbulence has helped it become a major transit point for
cocaine trafficked from South America to Europe.
As it was slowly emerging from a military takeover in 2012,
Guinea-Bissau was once again plunged into an institutional
crisis when in August Vaz dismissed his political rival Domingos
Simoes Pereira, then serving as prime minister.
The two men, both leading figures in the PAIGC, had been
locked in a long-running power struggle exacerbated by their
overlapping duties under Bissau's political system.
Correia's compromise appointment did little to heal the rift
within the ruling party. The row spilled over into parliament in
January when the PAIGC expelled 15 MPs who had called for
Pereira's resignation, leading to paralysis in the institution.
(Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Andrew Roche)