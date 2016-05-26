(Adds detail on opposition reaction, background)
BISSAU May 26 Guinea Bissau President Jose
Mario Vaz named Baciro Dja as prime minister late on Thursday,
according to a presidential decree, sparking protests from
political opponents who said the appointment was
unconstitutional.
Dja succeeds Carlos Correia, who was sacked earlier this
month in a move that threatened to deepen political turmoil in
the tiny West African nation.
The ruling party said it would not support Dja, who held the
same post briefly last year but was forced to resign when the
supreme court ruled that the appointment was made without
consulting all political parties and was therefore
unconstitutional.
"The PAIGC will not accept any illegal and unconstitutional
decision," and "will respond with all means at its reach," the
party said in a statement demanding that it choose its own prime
minister.
About 100 protesters descended on the presidential palace
after the appointment, throwing stones at the palace and burning
tyres. Police fired tear gas on the crowd and some protesters
were injured, according to a Reuters witness and the PAIGC.
The incident is the latest in a spiraling political crisis
in Guinea Bissau, a former Portuguese colony that has not seen a
democratically elected leader serve a full term since
independence in 1974.
It has had nine coups or attempted coups since 1980, and the
turbulence has helped it become a major transit point for
cocaine trafficked from South America to Europe.
(Reporting by Alberto Dabo, writing by Edward McAllister:
Editing by G Crosse and Peter Cooney)