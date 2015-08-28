By Louis Charbonneau
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS Aug 28 The United Nations on
Friday urged political groups in Guinea Bissau to resume
dialogue in the interest of ending an escalating power struggle
that threatens to further undermine stability in the
impoverished West African country.
Guinea Bissau President Jose Mario Vaz last week named
Baciro Dja as the new prime minister in a bid to end a power
vacuum after he dismissed the government of previous premier
Domingos Simoes Pereira, according to a decree read on state
radio.
The U.N.'s special envoy to Guinea Bissau, Miguel Trovoada,
told the 15-member Security Council that the dismissed
government had been a representative one that could have helped
keep the country stable.
"The government that has been removed was inclusive and made
up of almost all the representative political parties in the
popular national assembly, which assured that it had a
comfortable basis of parliamentary support," he said.
"It would seem that the main conditions were in place to
ensure that there would be a framework of political stability
that would be favorable to the proper functioning of the state,"
Trovoada added.
The country's competing political parties need to resume
dialogue if the crisis was to be set aside, he noted.
"The lack of this essential dialogue has opened the door to
further distrust and has deepened antagonisms to such an extent
that the country is now at a point where it is today," Trovoada
said.
Demonstrations have so far been peaceful and without
violence, Trovoada said, adding that the military has made clear
that they would staying out of the political crisis and obey the
constitution.
Brazilian Ambassador Antonio de Aguiar Patriota, chair of
the Guinea Bissau section of the U.N. peacebuilding commission,
said the crisis could have wider implications.
"The current crisis carries the risk of having a negative
impact on the already fragile economic situation, on the
stability of the country and on its democratic gains," he said.
"Guinea-Bissau was making good progress toward stabilization
and development since the elections of 2014," he added. "Our
main goal should be to prevent that the escalation of the
political crisis undermines progress achieved so far."
A 2012 coup was followed by two years of unrest and a surge
in drug trafficking, a concern to Western governments and
neighboring African states worried at having an unstable
narco-regime in an already fragile corner of West Africa.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau, editing by G Crosse)