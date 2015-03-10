NEW YORK, March 10 The U.S. Marshals Service announced on Tuesday that three bidders won last week's third auction of bitcoins seized from Ross Ulbricht, convicted of operating black-market website Silk Road.

Marshals Service spokeswoman Lynzey Donahue said in an email that the winning bidders won quantities totaling 27,000, 20,000, and 3,000 bitcoins, adding the transfer of the virtual currencies have been completed. There were a total 50,000 bitcoins auctioned off.

She did not give the identities of the winners. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chris Reese)