(Adds details of auction, prices)
NEW YORK, March 10 Three unidentified bidders
have won last week's third auction of bitcoins seized from Ross
Ulbricht, who was convicted last month of operating black-market
website Silk Road, the U.S. Marshals Service
announced on Tuesday.
The winning bidders won three independent blocks, Marshals
Service spokeswoman Lynzey Donahue said in an email. The first
bidder won 27,000 of the bitcoins, while the other two won
20,000 and 3,000 of the virtual currency.
The transfer of the bitcoins has already been completed, she
added.
There were a total 50,000 bitcoins auctioned off, valued at
$14.6 million at current prices.
In late trading on Tuesday, bitcoin was up 1.77 percent at
$292.19.
Donahue did not reveal the identities of the winners. No one
has come forward as yet to announce that they won the auction.
SecondMarket, owned and founded by Barry Silbert, had said
earlier it submitted a bid for the bitcoins, but did not win.
Another bidder, Pantera Capital, declined to comment on the
virtual currency sale.
Last week's auction attracted 34 bids from 14 registered
bidders. That was more than the most recent bitcoin auction in
December, when just 11 buyers submitted 27 bids.
The first auction in June attracted 45 bidders and 63 bids.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Chris Reese
and Matthew Lewis)