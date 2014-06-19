June 18 A list of potential bidders for the
Bitcoin auction was accidentally leaked by the U.S. Marshals
Service on Wednesday, according to the agency.
The Marshals Service confirmed that it accidentally released
the names in an email to update interested parties on the
auction's guidelines.
"The U.S. Marshals Service inadvertently sent an email today
revealing the email addresses of people who had submitted
questions about the Bitcoin auction to a general USMS mailbox
that had been created for the auction," Lynzey Donahue, a
spokeswoman for the U.S. Marshals, said in an emailed statement.
"The USMS apologizes for this mistake which was in no way
intentional," the statement said.
The news was first reported by the New York Times, citing a
report from CoinDesk, an online website devoted to Bitcoin. (nyti.ms/1lANHXU)
The U.S. government said last week it plans to auction about
30,000 bitcoins, the electronic currency, valued at about $17.4
million, on June 27 the U.S. Marshals Service said.
FBI seized the bitcoins during a raid in October on the
Internet marketplace Silk Road, known as a hub for transactions
involving illegal drugs and criminal activities.
The seized bitcoins are part of the civil forfeiture and
criminal action brought against Silk Road owner Ross William
Ulbrich and the assets of Silk Road, the U.S. Marshals Service
said.
CoinDesk has a list of people who inquired about the
auction, including Fred Ehrsam, the co-founder of Coinbase, a
Bitcoin payment processor, the New York Times said.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bangalore; Additional reporting by
Narottam Medhora and Ankit Ajmera; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)