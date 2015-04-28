By Jonathan Stempel
| NEW YORK, April 28
NEW YORK, April 28 A Manhattan federal judge has
denied a request for a new trial for Ross Ulbricht, the man
convicted of being the mastermind behind the Silk Road online
black market for illegal drugs
Calling evidence of Ulbricht's guilt "overwhelming," U.S.
District Judge Katherine Forrest on Monday night rejected
arguments that the defendant was improperly denied a right to
review materials demonstrating his innocence, or examine alleged
corruption by two "rogue" agents involved in the case.
"According to Ulbricht, the government's gamesmanship in
this regard led to inadequate trial preparation, an inability to
investigate whether certain evidence might be exculpatory, and,
ultimately, an unfair trial," Forrest wrote in a 25-page
decision. "These arguments are without merit."
Joshua Dratel, a lawyer for Ulbricht, did not immediately
respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.
A federal jury on Feb. 4 found Ulbricht, 31, guilty of
narcotics and other charges for helping to enable about $200
million of anonymous online drug sales using the virtual
currency bitcoin.
Prosecutors said Ulbricht ran Silk Road under the pseudonym
"Dread Pirate Roberts" before the website was shut down in
October 2013. Ulbricht conceded that he created Silk Road, but
said he was not responsible for illegal activity there.
On March 30, the U.S. Department of Justice announced
criminal charges, accusing former federal agents Carl Force and
Shaun Bridges of wire fraud and money laundering tied to their
alleged theft of bitcoin during the Silk Road probe.
Forrest said she found no basis to believe any undisclosed
material related to the agents would have been "remotely useful"
to Ulbricht's defense. "There is no reasonable probability of a
different outcome here," she wrote.
Ulbricht faces up to life in prison. Dratel has asked to
delay the May 15 sentencing, saying in part he needs to review
new information from prosecutors of six alleged overdose deaths
attributed to drugs bought from vendors on Silk Road.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)