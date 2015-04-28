(Adds comment from defendant's lawyer, case citation)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, April 28 A Manhattan federal judge has
denied a request for a new trial for Ross Ulbricht, the man
convicted of being the mastermind behind the Silk Road online
black market for illegal drugs
Calling evidence of Ulbricht's guilt "overwhelming," U.S.
District Judge Katherine Forrest on Monday night rejected
arguments that the defendant was improperly denied the right to
review materials demonstrating his innocence, or examine alleged
corruption by two "rogue" federal agents involved in the case.
"According to Ulbricht, the government's gamesmanship in
this regard led to inadequate trial preparation, an inability to
investigate whether certain evidence might be exculpatory, and,
ultimately, an unfair trial," Forrest wrote in a 25-page
decision. "These arguments are without merit."
Ulbricht is appealing his conviction. In an email on
Tuesday, his lawyer, Joshua Dratel, said the legal issues
reviewed in Forrest's decision will be addressed in the appeal.
A federal jury on Feb. 4 found Ulbricht, 31, guilty of
narcotics and other charges for helping to enable about $200
million of anonymous online drug sales using the virtual
currency bitcoin.
Prosecutors said Ulbricht ran Silk Road under the pseudonym
"Dread Pirate Roberts" before the website was shut down in
October 2013. Ulbricht conceded that he created Silk Road, but
said he was not responsible for illegal activity there.
On March 30, the U.S. Department of Justice announced
criminal charges, accusing former federal agents Carl Force and
Shaun Bridges of wire fraud and money laundering tied to their
alleged theft of bitcoin during the Silk Road probe.
Forrest said she found no basis to believe any undisclosed
material related to the agents would have been "remotely useful"
to Ulbricht's defense. "There is no reasonable probability of a
different outcome here," she wrote.
Ulbricht faces up to life in prison. Dratel has asked that
the May 15 sentencing be delayed, saying in part he needs to
review new information from prosecutors on six alleged overdose
deaths attributed to drugs bought from vendors on Silk Road.
The case is U.S. v. Ulbricht, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No, 14-cr-00068.
