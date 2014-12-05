NEW YORK Dec 5 Venture capitalist Tim Draper
won part of the U.S. Marshals Service' auction of 50,000
bitcoins, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
The news wire agency said the Draper, who bid on behalf of
Draper Associates, successfully bid for 2,000 bitcoins at
Thursday's auction. He did not disclose the price.
On Thursday, the U.S. government auctioned the 50,000
bitcoins confiscated during the prosecution of the alleged owner
of Silk Road, an Internet black-market bazaar where authorities
say illegal drugs and other goods could be bought.
It was the U.S. Marshals Service's second such auction
following one in June for almost 30,000 bitcoins seized during a
raid on Silk Road in 2013.
Lynzey Donahue, a Marshals Service spokeswoman, said in a
emailed statement that she cannot "confirm, deny or make any
further announcements until the entire award process has
concluded, including the completion of required financial
transactions."
Bitcoin prices were up 2.3 percent late Friday at $377.76
.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Nate Raymond;
Editing by David Gregorio)