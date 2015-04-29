April 28 Bitcoin payment processor Coinbase
opened an exchange and online wallet service in the UK on
Tuesday, allowing people to convert sterling into bitcoin.
Expanding to the UK will make it easier to access bitcoin in
one of the financial capitals of the world, San Francisco-based
Coinbase said in a blog on its website.
Last month, Britain took a significant step towards becoming
a global bitcoin hub as the government announced it would
regulate digital currencies for the first time by applying
anti-money laundering rules to exchanges.
Earlier this year, Coinbase raised $75 million from several
major financial institutions, including the New York Stock
Exchange, USAA Bank and Spanish banking group BBVA
.
Aside from processing bitcoin payments, Coinbase also
provides wallet services for holders of the digital currency.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)