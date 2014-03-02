March 2 Britain's revenue collector is preparing
to abort its plans to tax Bitcoin trading only days after the
currency's leading exchange, Mt Gox, collapsed after losing
almost $500 million of customer deposits to hackers, The
Financial Times reported.
HM Revenue & Customs said in a meeting with UK traders that
it would no longer levy 20 percent value-added tax (VAT) on
bitcoin transactions and also said it would not tax margins
either, according to the paper.
The British support for the currency comes days after Mt.
Gox, once the world's largest bitcoin exchange, was sued by a
customer in the United States seeking to recover money lost in
the hacking attack.
Corporation tax and other taxes would still apply, according
to the FT.
The market for bitcoins - a virtual currency created or
"mined" through a process involving a network of computers that
solve complex mathematical problems - is worth about $7 billion
at current market rates.
The currency has been facing regulation issues worldwide,
having already been banned by some countries.
No one from the UK Treasury was immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Phil
Berlowitz)