(Adds details, company comment)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK May 7 ItBit Trust Company, LLC, a
bitcoin exchange, has been granted a charter under New York
State's banking law, becoming the first virtual currency company
to receive a charter in the state, according to New York's
Department of Financial Services.
The exchange can begin operating immediately, but will be
required to meet the obligations for a trust company under New
York law, as well as upcoming "BitLicense" regulations, the
state agency said.
New York's Department of Financial Services is expected to
issue regulations for bitcoin and other virtual currency
businesses later this month.
In a statement, itBit said would immediately begin accepting
U.S. customers.
The company also said it has partnered with an FDIC-insured
and regulated bank to assure U.S. clients that their money is
held in the United States and with FDIC-insurance, which covers
$250,000 per account.
ItBit said it had raised $25 million in financing.
The Department of Financial Services issued a March 2014
order initiating a process for accepting licensing applications
for virtual currency exchanges under the New York banking law.
The order came after the failure of Mt. Gox, a Tokyo-based
exchange that filed for bankruptcy in Japan and the United
States after losing an estimated 850,000 in customer bitcoins,
or about $560 million.
The regulator said itBit applied for its charter in February
2015, and after a review of its anti-money laundering,
capitalization, consumer protection and cyber security
standards, the charter was granted.
The regulator plans to issue "Bitlicense" regulations later
this month.
"We have sought to move quickly but carefully to put in
place rules of the road to protect consumers and provide greater
regulatory certainty for virtual currency entrepreneurs," DFS
Superintendent Benjamin Lawsky said in a statement.
Reuters reported last month that itBit, whose exchange
operates in Singapore, had filed for the banking license after
moving its primary headquarters to New York last year.
The company is a global exchange that offers institutional
and retail investors a platform to buy and sell bitcoin. Its
board of directors includes former New Jersey Senator Bill
Bradley, former FDIC Chair Sheila Bair and former Financial
Accounting Standards Board Director Robert Herz.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Dan Grebler)