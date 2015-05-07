By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 7 ItBit Trust Company, LLC, a
bitcoin exchange, has been granted a charter under New York
State's banking law, becoming the first virtual currency company
to receive a charter in the state, according to New York's
Department of Financial Services.
The exchange can begin operating immediately, but will be
required to meet the obligations for both a trust company under
New York law and upcoming "BitLicense" regulations, the state
agency said.
New York's Department of Financial Services is expected to
issue final regulations to license bitcoin and other virtual
currencies later this month.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld)