NEW YORK, July 7 Bitcoin exchange Coinbase said on Thursday it has received a $10.5 million investment from Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, the bank's Mitsubishi UFJ Capital unit and Sozo Ventures.

In a statement, Coinbase said the investment was part of a strategic partnership with the Japanese companies involving the bitcoin firm's long-term expansion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)