BRIEF-El Shams Housing and Urbanization Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit EGP 14.3 million versus EGP 9.7 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qjCT6m)
NEW YORK, July 7 Bitcoin exchange Coinbase said on Thursday it has received a $10.5 million investment from Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ, the bank's Mitsubishi UFJ Capital unit and Sozo Ventures.
In a statement, Coinbase said the investment was part of a strategic partnership with the Japanese companies involving the bitcoin firm's long-term expansion. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* CMA approves capital decrease to 31 million dinars from 67 million dinars to extinguish loss Source: (http://bit.ly/2rer4h7)