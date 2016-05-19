BRIEF-Value Partners Group updates on recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of co
* Noted recent increase in price and trading volume of shares of company and news reports and market rumors regarding co
NEW YORK May 19 Bitcoin exchange Coinbase said late Thursday it will add digital currency ether on its trading platform next Tuesday.
With the launch of ether trading next week, Coinbase is also changing the name of its platform to GDAX (Global Digital Asset Exchange), said Adam White, vice president of business development and head of GDAX.
Coinbase, widely believed to be the largest bitcoin-focused company in terms of investment, will offer ether/dollar and ether/bitcoin currency pairs.
Ether is the digital currency for the Ethereum platform, a blockchain, or public ledger that can create decentralized applications. Ethereum uses ether to execute peer-to-peer contracts automatically without the need for intermediaries. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernard Orr)
MUMBAI, May 22 India's central bank will add more members to a panel to deal with the large volume of cases involving stressed assets which are referred to it, highlighting its resolve to fight bad debt in Asia's third-largest economy.