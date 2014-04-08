By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON, April 8
WASHINGTON, April 8 The U.S. Justice Department
will have to be creative in order to make sure criminals do not
use virtual currencies such as Bitcoin to secretly move funds,
Attorney General Eric Holder said on Tuesday.
The scrutiny at the highest levels of the Justice Department
comes at a time when investors have flocked to the currencies
but recent incidents have called into question their long-term
viability.
Enthusiasts point to the ability to move funds cheaply, but
the recent failure of Mt. Gox, a Tokyo-based exchange that filed
for bankruptcy after losing an estimated $650 million worth of
customer bitcoins, has raised doubts about their use.
"The department is committed to innovating alongside this
new technology in order to ensure our investigations are not
impeded by any improvement in criminals' ability to move funds
anonymously," Holder told the House Judiciary Committee.
The use of electronic currencies has captured the attention
of regulators who have been unsure how to react to their growing
use instead of government-issued money.
Federal prosecutors have warned that the currencies are
vulnerable to use for money laundering, and have charged the
operators of several Bitcoin exchanges over their alleged roles
in helping drug traffickers and other criminals move funds.
Agencies ranging from the New York bank regulator to the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission have been studying
electronic currencies to determine whether and how they should
be regulated. Holder said the Justice Department
is working with regulators on the issue.
"Virtual currencies can pose challenges for law enforcement
given the appeal they have among those seeking to conceal
illegal activity," Holder told the House panel. "This potential
must be closely considered."
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)