By Tommy Wilkes
| LONDON, April 11
LONDON, April 11 The volatility of virtual
currency Bitcoin is a sign of "growing pains" rather than
fundamental problems, its backer said on Thursday, a day after
the currency lost 50 percent in value.
Dismissed by some as a Ponzi Scheme and touted by others as
the future of money, the price of a coin plunged to $130 from a
record high of $260 on Wednesday, giving more voice to a chorus
of detractors claiming it is no more than a speculative bubble.
Bitcoin is a digital currency that unlike conventional money
is bought and sold on a peer-to-peer network independent of any
central control. Users can send money directly from their
computers to others on the other side of the world, and coins
can be used to buy real goods, swapped for cash on exchanges or
used for speculation.
The currency has gained in prominence amid the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis as more people start to question the
safety of holding their cash in the bank. Bitcoins shot up in
value in March when investors took fright at Cyprus' plans to
impose losses on bank deposits.
The Bitcoin Foundation said on Thursday the barely 4-year
old currency was still finding its equilibrium, and that the
only bubble was the "bubble in the media regarding Bitcoin."
"The volatility that we are witnessing is no doubt due to
growing pains and lack of adequate liquidity given the new
market demand," spokesman Jon Matonis said in emailed comments.
"I anticipate that once relative equilibrium is achieved,
and more traders are comfortable leaving large balances sat at
the exchanges, we will see smoother trading and fewer
high-percentage price swings," he added, blaming delays in
dealing with faxes and identity documentation for the swings in
price.
Mt.Gox, one of Bitcoin's main exchanges, said it was not the
victim of a hack attack but that a large number of new orders
had overwhelmed its systems, causing a lag and sparking a
selling panic that led to Wednesday's big slide.
It said it was working to improve its systems.
Bitcoin staged a slight recovery to around $160 on Thursday.
Wednesday's fall comes after a dramatic rally from less than
$20 per coin just two months ago.
One of Bitcoin's main traders, Malta-based hedge fund
Exante, said it welcomed the correction after recent rises.
"It was around $100 just over a week ago, growing over 100
percent in a week is not very comforting," Anatoliy Knyazev, who
co-founded Exanta to give wealthy punters the chance to bet on
Bitcoin, said on the Thomson Reuters Global Markets Forum.
There are around 11 million Bitcoins in circulation at
present - giving a market value of $1.87 billion at a price of
$170 - and the total amount of coins is capped at 21 million.
Critics say the currency's value is dependent only on users'
belief it is worth something.
Supporters point out that a growing number of companies are
accepting Bitcoin as payment, and claim it also offers a
possible hedge against inflation.
Nevertheless, Bitcoin faces threats of computer hackers and
of government intervention, its detractors say, as countries
will not tolerate anything undermining the role of central
banks.