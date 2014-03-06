SINGAPORE Singapore police are investigating what they have called the "unnatural" death of a 28-year-old American woman who ran a small exchange that traded virtual currencies, including bitcoins, from the Asian city state.

Autumn Radtke, chief executive of First Meta Pte Ltd, was found dead at her Singapore home on Feb 26.

"The police are investigating the unnatural death," a police spokesman said late on Wednesday when asked about media reports Radtke had been found dead last week. He gave no more details.

First Meta said in a statement on its website that its team was shocked and saddened by the tragic loss of its CEO.

"Our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends and loved ones. Autumn was an inspiration to all of us and she will be sorely missed."

Before heading up First Meta in 2012, Radtke had business development roles at tech start-ups Xfire and Geodelic Systems, according to information on her LinkedIn profile.

First Meta runs an exchange for virtual currencies and assets. It initially functioned as an online trade platform for the currency used in online world Second Life, and then expanded to other games. Last year it allowed users to sell bitcoins for dollars. That feature is not currently available.

(Reporting by Rujun Shen and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Mark Bendeich)