THE HAGUE, March 24 The head of the European
Union's policing agency warned on Monday that virtual currencies
such as Bitcoin were being used for money laundering and called
for police to be given more powers to identify criminal suspects
operating on the Internet.
Financial and law enforcement authorities have previously
warned of the security risk posed by virtual currencies, which
use encryption systems to reliably process transactions while
being difficult for authorities to trace.
"We're seeing that virtual currencies are being used as an
instrument to facilitate crime, particularly in regard to the
laundering of illicit profits," said Europol head Rob
Wainwright, speaking on the margins of a nuclear security
conference in The Hague.
U.S. authorities last year moved to shut down Silk Road, an
underground marketplace which allowed participants to settle
their accounts anonymously using Bitcoin. Ross Ulbricht, its
alleged founder, also faces money laundering charges. His trial
is due to start in November.
Wainwright said police should be given new powers to allow
them to identify anonymous participants online and bring them to
justice.
Europol has no policing powers of its own, but acts to
coordinate policing and cross-border investigations between the
28 member countries of the European Union.
Wainwright said police do not have sufficient capabilities
to operate online and identify anonymous groups that are using
dark areas of the internet. "Criminals are abusing those
freedoms and damaging society and threatening the security of
millions," he said.
