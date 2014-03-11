March 11 Bitcoin can expose people to
significant losses, fraud and theft, and the lure of a potential
quick profit should not blind investors to the virtual
currency's significant risks, a brokerage industry watchdog
warned on Tuesday.
In an investor alert titled "Bitcoin: More than a Bit
Risky," the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said
recent events such as the bankruptcy of Bitcoin exchange
operator Mt. Gox have spotlighted some of the currency's risks.
"Speculators drawn to bitcoin trading should understand that
bitcoin prices have fluctuated widely, and wildly," said Gerri
Walsh, FINRA's vice president for investor education. "Investors
looking to get in on the ground floor of a Bitcoin-related
company should realize that fraudsters may see the latest
digital currency trend as a chance to steal their money."
Launched in 2009, Bitcoin offers a way for people to conduct
transactions over the Internet, with bitcoins that they can buy
and sell online or in person. Supporters say the anonymity that
Bitcoin offers lowers the risk of fraud, while critics say that
same anonymity and lack of central oversight make it easier to
commit crimes.
The market for the currency was rocked last month when Mt.
Gox, once the world's largest bitcoin exchange, ceased
operations, and soon after filed for bankruptcy in Japan and the
United States. Mt. Gox said it may have lost 750,000 bitcoins,
worth hundreds of millions of dollars, in a hacking attack.
The week before Mt. Gox shut down, the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission said it had halted trading in securities of
Imogo Mobile Technologies Corp, which was testing a
mobile bitcoin platform, amid questions about its business. ()
Also on Tuesday, Texas Securities Commissioner John Morgan
said he had ordered Balanced Energy LLC and its president, Kirk
Johnson, to stop marketing investments in West Texas oil wells
that had not been properly registered - and for which they
accepted bitcoins as payment without disclosing the risks.
Balanced Energy, based in the Dallas suburb of Southlake,
Texas, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has said the Fed has no
jurisdiction over bitcoins, but that Congress should look into
regulating virtual currencies. No clear plan has emerged.
FINRA, an independent, industry-funded regulator for more
than 4,100 securities firms that employ about 632,000 brokers,
reminded prospective bitcoin investors to never speculate with
money they cannot afford to lose and that platforms for the
currency can be hacked or fail.
It also said Bitcoin has been used in drug dealing, money
laundering and other crimes, and that law enforcement actions
could leave people unable to use or trade their bitcoins.
Bitcoin Foundation, which advocates the use of the currency,
agreed that investors should understand the risks.
"We have been saying all along that investors should not
invest more in Bitcoin than they are willing to lose,"
spokeswoman Jinyoung Englund said. "Bitcoin is a five-year-old
technology, and we are just starting to see responsible
entrepreneurs build reliable services for this ecosystem."