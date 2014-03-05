March 5 Flexcoin, a Canada-based bitcoin bank,
said it was closing down after losing bitcoins worth about
$600,000 to a hacker attack enabled by flaws in its software
code.
Flexcoin said in a message on its website that all 896
bitcoins stored online were stolen on Sunday. Its collapse came
after Mt. Gox, once the world's dominant bitcoin exchange, filed
for bankruptcy protection in Japan and said it may have lost
some 850,000 bitcoins due to hacking.
"As Flexcoin does not have the resources, assets, or
otherwise to come back from this loss, we are closing our doors
immediately," Flexcoin said. ()
It later posted an update on its site saying that the attack
exploited a flaw in its code on transfers between users and
involved inundating the system with simultaneous requests to
move coins between accounts.
"Flexcoin has made every attempt to keep our servers as
secure as possible, including regular testing," it said, adding
it had repelled thousands of attacks over the past few years.
"But in the end, this was simply not enough."
The Alberta, Canada-based firm, which said it is working
with law enforcement agencies to trace the source of the hack,
said it would return bitcoins stored offline, or in "cold
storage", to users.
Cold storage coins are held in computers not connected to
the internet and therefore cannot be hacked.
Flexcoin said on Feb. 25 it was not affected by Mt. Gox's
closure. "While the Mt. Gox closure is unfortunate, we at
Flexcoin have not lost anything," it had tweeted then.
Bitcoin is a digital currency that, unlike conventional
money, is bought and sold on a peer-to-peer network independent
of central control. Its value soared last year, and the total
worth of bitcoins minted is now about $7 billion.
According to Bitstamp, one of the largest exchanges for
trading bitcoins, a bitcoin was valued at about $658 on
Wednesday.