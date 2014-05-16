(Corrects spelling of Mt. Gox CEO in paragraph 16 to Karpeles,
not Kapeles)
By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO May 16 As the most prominent
trade group pushing adoption of the electronic currency Bitcoin
begins its annual conference on Friday, it is being roiled by
controversy.
At least 10 members of the nonprofit Bitcoin Foundation have
resigned over last week's election of onetime Disney child star
and current Bitcoin entrepreneur and financier Brock Pierce as a
new director, officials at the group said.
Some of the members cited Pierce's troubled past. That
includes allegations in lawsuits from three employees of
Pierce's first company, bankrupt web video business Digital
Entertainment Network, that he provided drugs and pressured them
for sex when they were minors.
Pierce has denied the accusations, which first surfaced in
2000.
"The allegations against me are not true, and I have never
had intimate or sexual contact with any of the people who made
those allegations," Pierce told Reuters via email.
Court records show 33-year-old Pierce, who played the title
role in Disney's "First Kid," paid more than $21,000 to settle
one employee suit, and he said others dropped their claims
without money changing hands.
While Bitcoin Foundation officials played down the
defections, several members who resigned from the Foundation
assailed its governance track record.
"The track record of prominent Bitcoin Foundation members
has been abysmal," said Patrick Alexander, a resigning
Foundation member in a post on its discussion pages. "I no
longer want to be associated with these people." Attempts to
reach him for additional comment were unsuccessful.
Though it is highly volatile, the value of the electronic
currency in existence has skyrocketed into the billions of
dollars as the number of businesses accepting it has increased
and investors have sought to create new ways for it to be used.
More than 1,000 Bitcoin investors, business people and
enthusiasts are expected to attend the conference in Amsterdam.
The programming effort that governs how Bitcoin works is led
by Gavin Andresen, who is chief scientist at the Foundation and
gets a salary from it. The Foundation also plays an important
role for Bitcoin in lobbying on its behalf in various
jurisdiction as authorities grapple with how to police the
semi-anonymous currency.
CALL TO VET CANDIDATES
Other members who resigned called on the board to more
carefully vet future candidates as well as remove Pierce from
the board.
Bitcoin Foundation General Counsel Patrick Murck said that
his group had more than 1,500 members and would bounce back from
the latest controversy.
"Democracy is messy sometimes," Murck said. "If in the
future members decide they want to have a vetting process,
that's great."
Some Bitcoin Foundation members say they weren't aware of
Pierce's past until after the election, when others circulated
media accounts concerning the allegations.
Pierce was voted in by the Foundation's industry members,
who pay higher dues, to fill one of two spots vacated by others
who had resigned: Mark Karpeles, chief executive of the bankrupt
top Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox, and Charlie Shrem, who has been
charged with conspiring to launder money for users of the
shuttered Silk Road underground drug bazaar.
Pierce has made a splash in the insular Bitcoin world by
backing more than a dozen startups, speaking frequently at
conferences, and leading a bid to buy Mt. Gox for one Bitcoin,
currently worth less than $500.
Bitcoin startups have attracted investment from some venture
capital firms and from individuals through "crowdfunding," in
which many amateurs support projects, often with small
investments and without the due diligence typically conducted by
professional investors. Pierce has been a major beneficiary of
the trend, garnering pledges of more than $700,000 for his
investment syndicate on the crowdfunding site AngelList.
Cyan Banister, a startup CEO who made a nonbinding pledge of
$5,000 to Pierce's investing syndicate, after learning of the
allegations said she would withdraw from his group.
Phil Sanderson, an IDG Ventures investor in San Francisco
who follows Bitcoin, said that the currency's growth was being
hindered by the lack of effective public faces. "Bitcoin hasn't
really had a strong, vocal leader with a great background," he
said.
(Reporting by Joseph Menn; Editing by Martin Howell)