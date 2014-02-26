By Jeremy Wagstaff
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Feb 26 The apparent collapse of
Tokyo-based bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox isn't bothering Anthony
Hope and others who have ditched steady careers in government
and finance to build bitcoin companies - and who stand to lose
money they have in Mt. Gox.
Hope, a former British Treasury official and now head of
compliance at Hong Kong-based MatrixVision, says that while Mt.
Gox's fate is unclear, its troubles form part of a wider shift
as more professional players move into the bitcoin mainstream.
"It's good for us as a business, not so good for us as
consumers," he said. "Over the longer term it will be good for
bitcoin because over time the entire ecosystem will be made more
robust."
Steve Beauregard, CEO and founder of Singapore-based GoCoin,
is more blunt about Mt. Gox's woes: "It's important in the sense
of sweeping away a lot of the early unsophisticated folk who got
into this and made a name for themselves, but didn't have the
management horsepower to manage a company."
Mt. Gox, at one time the biggest bitcoin exchange, abruptly
stopped trading this week amid reports on the internet that more
than 744,000 bitcoins - worth around $380 million at prevailing
rates - had been stolen. If accurate, that would mean around 6
percent of the world's 12.4 million bitcoins minted would be
missing. The exchange's CEO Mark Karpeles told Reuters in an
email that his company was "at a turning point" and would issue
a statement "soon-ish." His LinkedIn profile
reads: "I have a long experience in company creation, and
experienced almost any imaginable kind of trouble."
On Wednesday, Japan said its authorities were looking into
the Mt. Gox closure, and The Wall Street Journal
reported that the virtual currency's exchange had received a
subpoena from federal prosecutors in New York. A
spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Manhattan did not
respond to requests for comment.
Also, the European Banking Authority warned bitcoin users
they were on their own when it comes to losses from using
unregulated online currencies, noting there is no safety net as
with mainstream bank deposits. "Currently, no specific
regulatory protections exist in the EU that would protect
consumers from financial losses if a platform that exchanges or
holds virtual currencies fails or goes out of business," it said
in a statement.
Bitcoins rallied more than 10 percent on Wednesday, trading
at close to $580, according to coinorama.net, which tracks the
rate on various exchanges.
"FINANCE HAS GOT BORING"
While bitcoin's public image remains one of a network of
subversive, libertarian geeks, the past year or so has seen a
change in the kind of people launching start-ups, say Hope,
Beauregard and others in the fledgling industry.
Hope's colleagues, for example, include a serial
entrepreneur, a former Morgan Stanley mergers and acquisitions
specialist and a respected figure from the bitcoin community.
Hope handled banking policy, taxation rules and freezing
suspected terrorists' assets for the UK government before he
moved to Hong Kong.
Antony Lewis, meanwhile, joined Singapore-based bitcoin
exchange itBit from Credit Suisse last November. His colleagues
include a former hedge fund analyst, a venture capitalist who
invested in IT start-ups on behalf of the Singapore government
and a former forex spot trader. "Finance has got boring in the
past five years," Lewis said. "It's not fun, it's very backward
looking and all the innovation is in virtual currencies."
Such companies are examples of a maturing - not just of the
kinds of people attracted to bitcoin, but of the specialist
roles companies play in the nascent bitcoin ecosystem.
MatrixVision, for example, helps bitcoin exchanges integrate
with the traditional banking system by complying with local laws
and regulations, while GoCoin acts as a "PayPal for bitcoin
users", allowing merchants and others to accept bitcoins without
the problems of currency volatility and security risk.
MORE DISCERNING USERS
For sure, the crisis surrounding Mt. Gox is the worst the
young crypto-currency has faced, damaging trust and challenging
all bitcoin-related companies to respond.
"Other major players need to show they avoid the mistakes
Mt. Gox made, which they are trying hard to do," said Tomas
Forgac, who founded Singapore-based Coin Of Sale, a service for
merchants to accept bitcoins as payment.
That, adds Masa Nakatsu, a Japanese entrepreneur who this
month founded his own bitcoin start-up, means bringing in more
professional technology companies which are able to work with
governments and central banks - a skill he says some of the
early bitcoin players have not shown.
"Players will change," he says, "as the characteristics of
the market change."
This shake-out is already underway as users learn to be more
discerning about where to put or exchange their money.
ItBiT's Lewis says his exchange has seen a steady flow of
funds and new accounts, with trading jumping to 10 times normal
levels in just the past few days. "ItBit represents the next
wave of exchanges where we care about customers and want to have
a go at this," he says.
Lewis points to key questions that users need to ask of
exchanges before entrusting money to them: how easy are they to
hack? How well capitalised is the company? Are the deposits
insured?
ItBit, he says, ticks most of those boxes. Clients' bitcoin
funds are held on a computer that's not connected to the
internet, and doesn't even have a hard drive or network card.
Only itBit's funds are used for transactions. It has reached out
to auditing firms to inspect its procedures and holds regular
meetings with global regulators. Such things aren't cheap, says
Lewis, noting ItBit has raised $5.5 million "and we'll need more
as regulation gets tighter."
"The next generation of bitcoin companies will be run by
people with previous experience of financial service companies
and they will need to be capitalised like financial service
companies," he says.
"VIBRANT ECOSYSTEM"
Beauregard, who divides his time between his Singapore
start-up and his California home, says financing this won't be a
problem. His GoCoin has raised $500,000 and is about to close
out another round of funding. While the number of bitcoin
companies raising six figure sums is limited, that will change,
he said.
"Every venture capital firm will have to have their bitcoin
plays in 2014," he said. "Otherwise they'll be missing the
single greatest asset class that's emerging at the moment."
Hakim Mamoni, Hong Kong-based chief technology officer at
bitcoin incubator Seedcoin, says a new raft of exchanges are set
to appear in the months ahead. He declined to identify them,
since most are operating in what the start-up world calls
'stealth mode.'
"That's why the Mt. Gox event is not troubling me," he said.
"I know we'll have a vibrant ecosystem in a few months."