March 11 A U.S. federal judge on Tuesday
temporarily froze the U.S. assets of Mt. Gox chief Mark Karpeles
and allowed alleged victims of the shuttered bitcoin exchange to
demand evidence of what they claim is a massive fraud.
The market for the digital currency was rocked last month
when Mt. Gox, once the world's largest bitcoin exchange, ceased
operations, and soon after filed for bankruptcy. Mt. Gox said it
may have lost 750,000 bitcoins, worth hundreds of millions of
dollars, in a hacking attack.
The freeze on Karpeles' assets, issued by Judge Gary
Feinerman in Chicago, also applies to Mt. Gox's U.S. affiliate
and the Japanese parent company, Tibanne, according to
Christopher Dore, an Edelson attorney who represents U.S.
customers of the bitcoin exchange.
The judge's order did not apply to the Tokyo-based Mt. Gox
KK, which was shielded from litigation after it filed for
bankruptcy protection in Japan and the United States.
Mt. Gox suspended withdrawals on Feb. 7, leaving customers
unable to recover their funds.
In a bankruptcy hearing on Monday, parties suing Mt. Gox
said there are growing concerns that Karpeles moved millions of
dollars of bitcoins in recent days based on information gleaned
from the Internet.
Dore represents Gregory Greene, an Illinois resident, who
brought a proposed class action over what he claims is a massive
fraud. Mt. Gox blamed the loss of hundreds of millions of
dollars in bitcoins on a flaw in the software algorithm that
underlies the digital currency.
"The main thing we hope to achieve is to finally see what
the web of things that Karpeles has put together over the last
few years and to start unwinding it as to where things are and
what happened," said Dore.
Bitcoin is bought and sold on a peer-to-peer network
independent of central control. Its value soared last year, and
the total worth of bitcoins minted is now about $7 billion.
Investors were warned on Tuesday that the lure of a quick
profit trading the volatile currency should not blind them to
bitcoin's risk of theft, fraud and significant losses, according
to an alert by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority.
Dore said the judge's order freezing Karpeles' assets will
expire in 14 days, when the parties return to court to decide if
it should be extended.
John Murphy, a Baker McKenzie attorney for Mt. Gox KK, the
bankrupt company, declined to comment. Dore said the U.S.
affiliate, Karpeles and Tibanne were not represented at the
hearing.
The case is Gregory Greene v Mt. Gox Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 14-01437