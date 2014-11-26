TOKYO Nov 26 U.S. bitcoin exchange operator
Payward Inc said on Wednesday it will work on retrieving some
millions of dollars lost by Tokyo-based Mt. Gox, once the
world's largest bitcoin exchange before it collapsed in
bankruptcy this year.
Kraken, Payward's bitcoin exchange, will assist Mt. Gox's
Tokyo-court appointed trustee Nobuaki Kobayashi with
investigating where the missing bitcoins are, along with
eventually redistributing any found to creditors as part of a
liquidation.
The partnership between Payward and Mt. Gox was approved by
the Tokyo district court on Wednesday. Kraken will not be paid
for the arrangement but could win new clients as former account
holders at Mt. Gox register to receive future distributions from
the liquidation.
"We hope to revive bitcoin's reputation and create a healthy
market for it, ultimately leading to profit for us," Ayako
Miyaguchi, managing director of Kraken's Japanese
operations,told reporters.
Once handling 80 percent of the world's bitcoin trades, Mt.
Gox filed for bankruptcy in February in Tokyo after it lost
750,000 of its users' bitcoins and 100,000 of its own. Mark
Karpeles, the 28 year-old French CEO of Mt. Gox, blamed hackers
for the loss.
The lost funds represented the equivalent of $480 million at
the time of the bankruptcy filing. Mt. Gox also said $28 million
were "missing" from its Japanese bank accounts.
Karpeles later said he had recovered 200,000 of the lost
bitcoins.
The collapse of Mt. Gox was a setback for a five-year-old
virtual currency that proponents see as a still-developing
alternative to traditional money.
Kraken, a San Francisco-based bitcoin exchange, announced in
October that it was launching trading between bitcoin and the
yen, saying it was the only major exchange to offer a dedicated
bitcoin/yen order book.
(Writing by Edwina Gibbs)